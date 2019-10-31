Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUG LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.3962 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 369001 CODE: DSUG LN ISIN: FR0011607084 ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUG LN Sequence No.: 26279 EQS News ID: 901735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)