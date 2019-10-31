Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 134.9391 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 493757 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 26283 EQS News ID: 901743 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)