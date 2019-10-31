Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.0948 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1607729 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 26291 EQS News ID: 901759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)