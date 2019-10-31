Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MVEX LN) Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.3002 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 338213 CODE: MVEX LN ISIN: LU1237527160 ISIN: LU1237527160 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVEX LN Sequence No.: 26332 EQS News ID: 901841 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)