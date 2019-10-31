Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSL LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.3688 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 550142 CODE: AFSL LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSL LN Sequence No.: 26427 EQS News ID: 902031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 31, 2019 07:43 ET (11:43 GMT)