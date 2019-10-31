Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.5949 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186124 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 26439 EQS News ID: 902057 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 31, 2019 07:44 ET (11:44 GMT)