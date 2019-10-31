Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.5304 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17480002 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 26411 EQS News ID: 901999 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 31, 2019 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)