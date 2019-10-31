Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.2743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6443169 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 26397 EQS News ID: 901971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)