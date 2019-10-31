Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.9425 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30334300 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 26393 EQS News ID: 901963 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)