Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:50 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5716 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2457831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096 ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN

October 31, 2019 07:51 ET (11:51 GMT)