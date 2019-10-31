Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 140000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 26357 EQS News ID: 901891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 07:53 ET (11:53 GMT)