

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX) narrowed its 2019 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance to a range of between $11.05 and $11.10 from a range of between $10.90 and $11.10. The company raised its full year 2019 revenue guidance on a constant currency basis to a range of between 8.0 percent and 8.25 percent from a range of between 7.5 percent and 8 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.02. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 17.9 percent to $2.97, compared to $2.52 in the prior year period. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.75, for the quarter.



Third quarter net revenues were $648.3 million, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, third quarter net revenues increased 8.0 percent over the year ago period. Analysts expected revenue of $643.51 million for the quarter.



