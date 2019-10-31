

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday released video and photos of the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



The grainy video shows airstrikes targeting militants on the ground, who opened fire on U.S. helicopters that were approaching for the attack on Baghdadi's compound in Syria's Idlib province, about 4 miles from the Turkish border.



In a Pentagon news conference, Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie said he believes those groups were not ISIS members. Still, they demonstrated hostile intent against U.S. forces and were killed by two air strikes from supporting helicopters.



The images include black-and-white aerial pictures of the isolated compound that were photographed before the operation and after the operation, which shows the building where Baghdadai was believed to have hidden completely destroyed.



The compound was destroyed so it can't be used as a shrine to the murderer. 'It looks like a parking lot with big potholes,' McKenzie told reporters.



In the initial announcement, President Donald Trump had said Al Baghdadi and his three children died in a nighttime raid executed by U.S. Special Operations forces in Northwestern Syria on Saturday. But McKenzie said only two children died when Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide vest as he was chased down into a tunnel.



McKenzie said he briefed President Donald Trump and Defense Department leaders on the eve of the operation about all aspects of the plan, including the risks involved in its execution.



The Pentagon's assessment was that Baghdadi was hiding in Idlib province to avoid the intense pressure that had been put on ISIS in other areas of Syria.



McKenzie said U.S. forces detained and later released the noncombatants from the compound, which included 11 children.



Five ISIS members inside the compound, four of whom were women, who did not respond to commands to surrender, were killed by the force, the general said.



U.S. forces located Baghdadi in a tunnel inside the compound. When capture was imminent, the terrorist detonated a bomb he was wearing, killing himself and two children.



After Baghdadi's identity was confirmed in DNA verification, his body was buried at sea, in accordance with the law of armed conflict, McKenzie said.



About the last moments of Baghdadi, McKenzie told reporters, 'He crawled into a hole with two small children and blew himself up while his people stayed on the ground.'



Meanwhile, the service dog that was injured during the raid at the hideout of Al-Baghdadi has returned to service, the general said.



