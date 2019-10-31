Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 102.4381 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1971000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 26342 EQS News ID: 901861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

