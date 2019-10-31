Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVMX LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.8001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78135 CODE: MVMX LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVMX LN Sequence No.: 26334 EQS News ID: 901845 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 31, 2019 07:57 ET (11:57 GMT)