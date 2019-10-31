Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQG LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 12:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.9988 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 328722 CODE: SGQG LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQG LN Sequence No.: 26320 EQS News ID: 901817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

