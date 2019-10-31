Advances in diagnosis will drive market growth in North America

Technavio's report on the cervical cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow by $846.12 million during 2019-2023. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the number of females affected with several oncology indications such as breast cancer and gynecological cancers, which include cervical cancer. As a result, various female health initiatives are being carried out by several organizations including non-government organizations (NGOs). Such initiatives and programs allow female patients to discuss their problems with the concerned professionals and avail necessary treatment, thereby driving the market growth. Read More

Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market: Development of T-cell immunotherapy for Improved Therapeutic Potential

The treatment currently available for cervical cancer includes chemotherapy and biologics, such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. However, there are only a few biologics that are approved for the treatment of cervical cancer, which offers a huge opportunity for other effective treatment options such as adoptive T-cell therapy (ACT) and autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL). T-cell-based immunotherapy is gaining significant traction and is playing a pivotal role in the diagnosis of cervical cancer. T-cell-based immunotherapy is more specific and has a broader therapeutic potential for cervical cancer.

Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market: Strategic Alliances are Aiding in the Development of New Therapies

The market is witnessing collaborations between organizations and pharmaceutical companies for research on developing better treatments for cervical cancer. For instance, in April 2019, Tessa Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Merck Co. to evaluate Tessa's armored human papillomavirus-specific T-cell (HPVST) therapy, or TT12, i8n combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV 16 and 18-Positive cervical cancer. Such collaborations will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The North American region is dominating the global cervical cancer therapeutics market, with a market share of over 43%. The growth in the region is attributed to several factors, such as the high prevalence of cervical cancer, advancements in diagnosis, and government initiatives aimed at preventing and controlling gynecological cancer in the region.

Major vendors covered in the cervical cancer therapeutics market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.

