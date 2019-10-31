Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELG LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 13:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.2138 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 82165 CODE: TELG LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELG LN Sequence No.: 26309 EQS News ID: 901795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2019 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)