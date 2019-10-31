Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 13:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 151.012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 364721 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 26285 EQS News ID: 901747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

