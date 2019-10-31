Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 13:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 131.6847 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11096564 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 26262 EQS News ID: 901701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 31, 2019 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)