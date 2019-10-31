Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 13:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.913 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19186479 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 26258 EQS News ID: 901693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

