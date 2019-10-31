Cyber Security 1 AB: Q3 Report

CYBER 1 records €45.53m in year to date revenue, surpassing 2018 annual revenue figure with largest quarter still to close

London United Kingdom - 31 October 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ("CYBER1"), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, announces today its Third Quarter Report for 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2019 year to date revenues were 92.7% higher than Q3 year to date revenues in 2018, at 44.53m EUR vs. 23.11m EUR.

Q3 2019 revenue of 11.4m EUR, compared to 14.04m EUR closed in Q3 2018. Q3 2018 revenue included a three-year deal recorded for that period.

Credence Security Middle East & India increased revenue by 20.64%, from 2.18m EUR in Q3 2018, to 2.63m EUR in Q3 2019.

Cognosec Kenya increased revenue by 12% (41k EUR), from 342k EUR in Q3 2018, to 383k EUR closed in Q3 2019.

Group Q3 2019 EBITDA of -688k EUR, compared to 566k EUR in Q3 of 2018. The CYBER 1 Group continues to look at commercial collaboration between clients and vendors, to ensure the best possible margins are met by engaging with our newly acquired clients in 2019 for further partnerships and solution delivery.

CYBER 1 announced a new multi-year partnership with Armada Maritime, to extend our industry specific cyber security offerings together in Greece and Cyprus; with CYBER 1 continuing to deliver strong results for Formula 1 and its other enterprise customers and prospects.

Nick Viney, Group CEO of CYBER1 commented on the Third Quarter Results for 2019:

"As we build into the critical time of the year for CYBER 1, it gives me great pleasure to present the third quarter report to our shareholders and the wider investor community. During the quarter, we reached a milestone of surpassing our 2018 total revenue figure (43.95m EUR), recording 45.53m EUR in 2019 with three months still to close. Specific mention must go to a number of subsidiaries, who have demonstrated an impressive performance this quarter. Our professional service offering in the middle east (Cognosec Dubai), has grown year over year by 73.7%, highlighting our important complementary provision to the wide range of vendor relationships we provide in the region. In Africa, we continue to acquire fantastic new clients and partnerships, as well as further entrenching our European presence with our latest acquisitions in Turkey and Greece."

The report can be found on our Financial Report section of the website here .

