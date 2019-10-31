Global Car Sharing Market Value Will Reach 103 Billion USD in 2025, With a CAGR of 17.2% During the Forecast Period - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A car's elevated upfront and maintenance expenses encourage individuals to turn to shared mobility facilities. Since owning a car requires a large investment in vehicle costs, fuel costs, parking and maintenance fees, and insurance costs, individuals are progressively adopting car-sharing facilities that give them the flexibility to rent a car without owning one.

The global car sharing was valued 33.5 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 103 billion USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period

The car sharing industry is expected to experience development owing to the advantage experienced by customers, such as cost reduction in a vehicle purchase, parking, insurance, fuel, maintenance, etc. By accessing the cars on a pay-per-use basis, consumers can avoid fixed ownership expenses. Also, the environmental advantages of traffic congestion attract these services to clients. Based on the type, the car-sharing market is classified into three segments, namely peer-to-peer (P2P), Station-Based, and Free-Floating.

The car sharing market analysis report focuses on the status of global car sharing, future forecasts, opportunities for growth, key market and key players. The aim of the car sharing industry analysis is to present the development of car sharing in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America and other regions.

CAR SHARING MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Other Regions

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Car2Go

Zipcar

Flinkster

Cambio

Stadtmobil

Book N Drive

TeilAuto

Others

SEGMENTS IN THE GLOBAL CAR SHARING MARKET BASED ON THE TYPE

P2P car sharing

Peer-to-peer car-sharing is the method by which current vehicle owners lease their cars for brief periods of time.

Station-based car sharing

Due to the enhanced service customization based on customer demands, the station-based car-sharing industry is the most commonly adopted service. The station-based service enables clients to choose the car from a broad range of choices available. Some of these services ' significant benefits include free or guaranteed parking close stations or bus stops, sophisticated booking, and longer distances to travel. Some of these services ' significant benefits include free or guaranteed parking close stations or bus stops, sophisticated booking, and longer distances to travel.

Free-Floating car sharing

Free-floating car-sharing is the fresh generation of shared cars, enabling consumers to pick up a vehicle anywhere they want and leave it anywhere within a predefined home zone.

CAR SHARING MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Business

Private

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

What is the market size of car-sharing market in the Global?

What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global car-sharing market over the forecast period?

What is the competitive position in the global car-sharing market?

Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the global car-sharing market?

What are the opportunities in the global car-sharing market?

What are the modes of entering the global car-sharing market?

