Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CBU ISIN: NL0010877643 Ticker-Symbol: 2FI 
Xetra
31.10.19
14:37 Uhr
13,896 Euro
+0,996
+7,72 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,976
13,984
14:53
13,968
13,982
14:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV13,896+7,72 %