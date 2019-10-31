

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG), while announcing third-quarter results, narrowed its fiscal 2019 adjusted operating earnings outlook to $3.20 to $3.30 per share. The previous full-year outlook was $3.15 per share to $3.35 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the third quarter, net income declined to $403 million or $0.79 per share from last year's $412 million or $0.81 per share. Adjusted operating earnings were $495 million or $0.98 per share, compared to $481 million or $0.95 per share a year ago.



Analysts expected earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX