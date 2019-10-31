Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 798291 ISIN: CA2925051047 Ticker-Symbol: PCD1 
Tradegate
31.10.19
10:18 Uhr
3,800 Euro
+0,020
+0,53 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENCANA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENCANA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,800
3,860
14:17
3,820
3,860
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENCANA
ENCANA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENCANA CORPORATION3,800+0,53 %