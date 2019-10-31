The "Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C E-Commerce sales in Eastern Europe remain on the growth path

Online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe continue to grow at double-digit rates as of 2019, according to the findings cited in this report. The leading B2C E-Commerce market in the region is Russia, with a projection that online shopping revenues could double between 2019 and 2023.

Card alternatives lead the E-Commerce payment landscape in Eastern Europe

In Russia, Turkey and a few other countries of Eastern Europe, card is the leading payment mean used by online shoppers. However, in majority of nations covered in this report, alternative payment methods including bank transfer, digital wallet and cash on delivery outrank traditional card payments in E-Commerce.

Top E-Commerce market players in Eastern Europe

The E-Commerce market leaders in Eastern Europe include regional and country players such as Allegro in Poland, eMag in Romania, Heureka and the Czech Republic, Hepsiburada in Turkey and Wildberries in Russia. Furthermore, cross-border online shopping platforms are also popular, such as AliExpress.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, incl. Russia, 2018 2019f

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 2019f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018

Internet Penetration in Europe, by Country, in of Individuals, 2012 2018

Online Shopper Penetration in Europe, by Country, in of Individuals, 2012 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in of Online Shoppers, 2017 2018

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in of Online Shoppers, 2016 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, July 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Say They Would Never Use Selected Payment Providers to Pay for Goods and Services (Online or In-Store), in of Internet Users, April 2018

Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in of Online Stores, February 2018

Overview of Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, April 2019

Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Perceptions by Industry Participants, June 2019

E-Commerce Merchants' Readiness to Support Strong Customer Authentication, in %, November 2018

Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019

Share of Consumers Who Are Unaware of the Strong Customer Authentication Requirements for Online Purchases, in %, June 2019

Share of Consumers Who Prefer One-time Passcodes for Authentication, Compared to Fingerprint Recognition, in %, June 2019

Barriers to Buying Online, in of Online Shoppers, July 2018

3. Russia

4. Poland

5. Turkey

6. Czech Republic

7. Greece

8. Romania

9. Hungary

10. Ukraine

11. Slovakia

12. Bulgaria

13. Belarus

14. Croatia

15. Slovenia

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Allegro Group Sp. z oo

Amazon.com Inc

Ceneo S.A.

DNS OOO

Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri

Hepsiburada.com

Heureka

M Video Trade OOO

MIH PayU BV

Mastercard Inc.

OLX Inc.

Ozon Holdings Limited

PS Yandex Money LLC

PayPro SA

Rozetka. Ua Ltd

Sberbank of Russia PJSC

VKontakte Ltd

Visa Inc.

Wildberries LLC

Zalando SE

eMag Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nw9xxk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005567/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900