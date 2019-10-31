Concordia Maritime: Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 5 2019, at 03.00 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2019 (published November 5 2019) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

UK: +44-3333009273

SE: +46-850558366

US: +1-8335268398

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2019

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.

www.concordiamaritime.com

Contacts:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855003

Mob +46-704-855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com



Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855009

Mob +46-704-855009

Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

