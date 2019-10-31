Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
31.10.19
13:25 Uhr
1,205 Euro
+0,025
+2,12 %
Concordia Maritime: Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 5 2019, at 03.00 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2019 (published November 5 2019) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

UK: +44-3333009273
SE: +46-850558366
US: +1-8335268398

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2019

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2019 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.

www.concordiamaritime.com

Contacts:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mob +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c2950781

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2950781/1133693.pdf

Invitation to teleconference November 5 2019 (PDF)


© 2019 PR Newswire