31.10.2019 | 14:01
(53 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Think ETF's - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, October 29

ThinkCapital ETF's N.V. (the Company)

Noticeto Shareholders of the Company and the underlying Sub-Funds (ETFs) in the United Kingdom

Dear Shareholder,

We are writing to notify you of a forthcoming name change of ThinkCapital ETF's N.V., its underlying Sub-Funds (ETFs) and Think ETF Asset Management B.V. as per 1 November 2019.

On 15 October 2019, the general shareholders meeting of ThinkCapital ETF's N.V. approved the change of articles of association and thus the name change of ThinkCapitalCapital ETF's N.V. to VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. As a result of this resolution, the names of the underlying Sub-Funds will also be changed according to the below table of name changes. For the Think Total Market UCITS ETF's the names of the underlying indices will also be changed from Think Total Market Indices to respectively Multi-Asset Allocation Indices. There are no material changes to the indices and these changes consist of a name change only.

Furthermore, the shareholders of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. have approved to change the name of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. to VanEck Asset Management B.V.

The changes do not result in rights or certainties of the shareholders being reduced or charges being imposed. There will be no change of the domicile, investment objective, policies, ISIN codes, LEI or other features of the Company or Sub-Funds as a result of this name change. The name changes will be reflected in a revised Prospectus of the Company.

Please find an overview of the name changes:

Newname of Fund ManagerOldnameoftheFundManager
VanEck Asset Management B.V.Think ETF Asset Management B.V.
Newname of CompanyOldnameoftheCompany
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.ThinkCapital ETF's N.V.

Sub-Funds:

ISINNew ETF NameOldETF Name
NL0009272749VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETFThink AEX UCITS ETF
NL0009272756VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETFThink AMX UCITS ETF
NL0010731816VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETFThink European Equity UCITS ETF
NL0009690221VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETFThink Global Equity UCITS ETF
NL0009690239VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETFThink Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
NL0010273801VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETFThink iBoxx AAA-AA Government Bond UCITS ETF
NL0009690247VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETFThink iBoxx Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
NL0009690254VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETFThink iBoxx Government Bond UCITS ETF
NL0011683594VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETFThink Morningstar High Dividend UCITS ETF
NL0011376074VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETFThink Morningstar North America Equity UCITS ETF
NL0010408704VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETFThink Sustainable World UCITS ETF
NL0009272764VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETFThink Total Market UCITS ETF Defensief
with newindex name: Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation Indexwith oldindexname: Think Total Market Index Defensief
NL0009272772VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETFThink Total Market UCITS ETF Neutraal
with newindex name: Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation Indexwith oldindexname: Think Total Market Index Neutraal
NL0009272780VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETFThink Total Market UCITS ETF Offensief
with newindex name: Multi-Asset Growth Allocation Indexwith oldindexname: Think Total Market Index Offensief

*Please note that the above ETFs are registered for distribution in the United Kingdom of which nine (9) of the above ETFs are listed on LSE.

The Prospectus of the Company will be updated with the name changes and other further details that require updating. Copies of the Prospectus and KIIDs will be available on the website of the Company at www.vaneck.com. These documents will be available for inspection and for the obtaining of copies in English (free of charge) during regular business hours at the offices of the Facilities Agent. The UK Facilities Agent for the Fund is Computershare Investor Services PLC (the "Facilities Agent") with its offices at the following address: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZZ, United Kingdom.

If you have any queries or require further information in relation to the above please contact your usual Think ETF's | VanEck contact or consult with your professional adviser.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.

Yours faithfully
Think ETF Asset Management B.V.
The Board of Directors
For and on behalf of
ThinkCapital ETF's N.V.

ThinkCapital ETF's N.V.
Barbara Strozzilaan 310
1083 HN Amsterdam The Netherlands
Tel: + 31 20 719 5100
Email: nlinfo@vaneck.com


© 2019 PR Newswire