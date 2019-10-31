Think ETF's - Change of Name

ThinkCapital ETF's N.V. (the Company)

Noticeto Shareholders of the Company and the underlying Sub-Funds (ETFs) in the United Kingdom

Dear Shareholder,

We are writing to notify you of a forthcoming name change of ThinkCapital ETF's N.V., its underlying Sub-Funds (ETFs) and Think ETF Asset Management B.V. as per 1 November 2019.

On 15 October 2019, the general shareholders meeting of ThinkCapital ETF's N.V. approved the change of articles of association and thus the name change of ThinkCapitalCapital ETF's N.V. to VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. As a result of this resolution, the names of the underlying Sub-Funds will also be changed according to the below table of name changes. For the Think Total Market UCITS ETF's the names of the underlying indices will also be changed from Think Total Market Indices to respectively Multi-Asset Allocation Indices. There are no material changes to the indices and these changes consist of a name change only.

Furthermore, the shareholders of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. have approved to change the name of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. to VanEck Asset Management B.V.

The changes do not result in rights or certainties of the shareholders being reduced or charges being imposed. There will be no change of the domicile, investment objective, policies, ISIN codes, LEI or other features of the Company or Sub-Funds as a result of this name change. The name changes will be reflected in a revised Prospectus of the Company.

Please find an overview of the name changes:

Newname of Fund Manager OldnameoftheFundManager VanEck Asset Management B.V. Think ETF Asset Management B.V. Newname of Company OldnameoftheCompany VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. ThinkCapital ETF's N.V.

Sub-Funds:

ISIN New ETF Name OldETF Name NL0009272749 VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF Think AEX UCITS ETF NL0009272756 VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF Think AMX UCITS ETF NL0010731816 VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF Think European Equity UCITS ETF NL0009690221 VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF Think Global Equity UCITS ETF NL0009690239 VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF Think Global Real Estate UCITS ETF NL0010273801 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF Think iBoxx AAA-AA Government Bond UCITS ETF NL0009690247 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF Think iBoxx Corporate Bond UCITS ETF NL0009690254 VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF Think iBoxx Government Bond UCITS ETF NL0011683594 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF Think Morningstar High Dividend UCITS ETF NL0011376074 VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF Think Morningstar North America Equity UCITS ETF NL0010408704 VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF Think Sustainable World UCITS ETF NL0009272764 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF Think Total Market UCITS ETF Defensief with newindex name: Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation Index with oldindexname: Think Total Market Index Defensief NL0009272772 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF Think Total Market UCITS ETF Neutraal with newindex name: Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation Index with oldindexname: Think Total Market Index Neutraal NL0009272780 VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF Think Total Market UCITS ETF Offensief with newindex name: Multi-Asset Growth Allocation Index with oldindexname: Think Total Market Index Offensief

*Please note that the above ETFs are registered for distribution in the United Kingdom of which nine (9) of the above ETFs are listed on LSE.

The Prospectus of the Company will be updated with the name changes and other further details that require updating. Copies of the Prospectus and KIIDs will be available on the website of the Company at www.vaneck.com. These documents will be available for inspection and for the obtaining of copies in English (free of charge) during regular business hours at the offices of the Facilities Agent. The UK Facilities Agent for the Fund is Computershare Investor Services PLC (the "Facilities Agent") with its offices at the following address: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZZ, United Kingdom.

If you have any queries or require further information in relation to the above please contact your usual Think ETF's | VanEck contact or consult with your professional adviser.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.



Yours faithfully

Think ETF Asset Management B.V.

The Board of Directors

For and on behalf of

ThinkCapital ETF's N.V.



ThinkCapital ETF's N.V.

Barbara Strozzilaan 310

1083 HN Amsterdam The Netherlands

Tel: + 31 20 719 5100

Email: nlinfo@vaneck.com