

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income and spending in the U.S. both rose in line with economist estimates in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.



The report said personal income increased by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in August.



Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent, matching the revised uptick seen in August.



Personal spending had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX