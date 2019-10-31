Second Consecutive Record-Setting Quarter Highlighted by $33M Capital Raise, Expansion into EMEA, and New Global Partnerships

NS1, a leader in next generation DNS and application traffic management solutions, today announced a second consecutive record-setting quarter with a 130% year-over-year increase in bookings as well as four consecutive quarters of revenue growth. The company continues to scale rapidly with a nearly 90% compound growth rate since 2016.

NS1's momentum accelerates along with the rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud, edge computing, DevOps, and microservices, which have increased complexity within the application traffic management stack and amplified expectations of how applications should connect and perform. Companies are trading legacy products for NS1's suite of modern solutions, which enable application teams to achieve world-class global delivery performance and reliability; better utilize IT spend with real-time, data-driven efficiency; unlock automation and tremendous engineering velocity; and secure applications and infrastructure against complex and evolving threats.

Key to recent growth has been the launch of NS1 Enterprise DDI, the only DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (DDI) solution with advanced traffic management, rapid propagation, integration with popular application development and monitoring tools, and an API-first design built for DevOps environments. There has also been a surge of companies taking advantage of the new "At Home with NS1" program, which offers free, white-glove migration services and some contract relief to organizations affected by changes to the Oracle Dyn and Verisign DNS services.

In order to more quickly scale market activities to meet this increasing global demand, NS1 recently announced it raised a $33 million Series C venture round, which was led by Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from Cisco Investments and existing investors. Tyler Jewell, managing director at Dell Technologies Capital, joined NS1's board of directors as part of the round, which brings NS1's total venture funding to more than $85 million since 2015.

"NS1 continues to innovate aggressively in solutions that unlock the strategic value of DNS and other key points of leverage throughout the stack. In doing so, we are able to solve huge application traffic optimization and network management problems in the critical paths of major enterprises in every sector," said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, NS1. "In partnership with Dell and Cisco, we will rapidly enable every enterprise to take advantage of NS1's uniquely strategic technologies to drive IT modernization, efficiency, performance, and security."

New Programs and Integrations Highlight Global Expansion

During the third quarter, NS1 expanded its operations into EMEA with a new regional headquarters in London. Mark Fieldhouse is spearheading growth in the region with plans for EMEA to represent 20-25% of NS1's global revenue.

NS1 also launched a global channel program and partner resource center for systems integrators, managed service providers, and resellers looking to augment their offerings with high-performance application delivery solutions built for modern infrastructure. The program helps partners demonstrate thought leadership and add value to their customer offerings while providing industry-leading recurring revenue opportunities. As part of the new program, NS1 signed a distribution agreement with Promark, a premier, U.S.-focused value-added distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM), which will expand enterprise access to NS1's suite of next generation DNS, DHCP, and IPAM solutions.

NS1 also joined the Cisco Security Technology Alliance (CSTA) with a new integration that combines high-performance application delivery across the enterprise with Cisco Umbrella's security protection that seals off the communication pathways attackers rely on. As part of the new integration, Cisco Umbrella examines every NS1 DNS query originating from an enterprise network and stops connections to known or suspected malicious sites, protecting these organizations against DNS-focused attacks. NS1's participation in the CSTA, with a focus on the integration with Cisco Umbrella, will provide an attach play for its joint partners, like Promark, to drive further revenue.

Other noteworthy accomplishments:

Customer Growth-The third quarter of 2019 brought more than 40 new enterprise customer wins, representing a diverse set of industries such as video streaming, consumer technology, banking, healthcare, and retail. NS1 now sits in the critical traffic path for nearly 500 major brands-many of which most consumers interact with every day. And across these customers, NS1 technologies power over two million domains.

Customer Retention-Always committed to customer service and success, NS1 maintained a customer retention rate of 96% and closed Q3 2019 with a Net Promoter Score of 59, which is in the top tier among software-as-a-service companies.

Industry Leadership and Innovation-Experts from NS1 and Salesforce collaborated on the first implementation of multi-signer DNSSEC, which enables the cryptographic signing of DNS records across zones with multiple DNS platforms. This approach eliminates barriers to DNSSEC adoption by allowing for both redundancy and security without sacrificing the key proprietary features that ensure optimal performance. Engineers from NS1 and Salesforce have led the industry-wide initiative to provide a safer internet for all organizations and users through multi-signer DNSSEC, which is currently under review by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

"There is an increasing demand for solutions that enable operations and application traffic teams to overcome complexity and often unpredictable conditions in highly dynamic and distributed infrastructure footprints in order to deliver the best and safest user experiences," said Eric Hanselman, chief analyst for 451 Research. "NS1 is the type of independent provider within the application ecosystem that is well positioned to meet the performance, efficiency, and security requirements of rapidly modernizing IT teams."

