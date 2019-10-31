

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session moderately higher, stocks may move back to the downside during trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 44 points.



Renewed uncertainty about the potential for a long-term U.S.-China trade deal may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street.



Optimism about phase one of a trade deal has contribute to recent strength on Wall Street, but a new report from Bloomberg said Chinese officials are casting doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade agreement.



People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Chinese officials have warned in private conversations that they are unwilling to budge on the thorniest issues.



Early selling pressure may be somewhat subdued, however, with better than expected earnings news from tech giant Apple (AAPL) likely to help limit the downside.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 26th.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 218,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 213,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 212,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.



The report said personal income increased by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in August.



Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent, matching the revised uptick seen in August.



Personal spending had been expected to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.



Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of October.



The Chicago business barometer is expected to inch up to 48.0 in October from 47.1 in September, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction in regional business activity.



With traders reacting positively to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, stocks moved moderately higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. With the upward move, the S&P 500 reached a new record closing high.



The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but remained in positive territory. The Dow climbed 115.27 points or 0.4 percent to 27,186.69, the Nasdaq rose 27.12 points or 0.3 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 ended the day up 9.88 points or 0.3 percent at 3,046.77.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day, While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.67 to $54.39 a barrel after falling $0.48 to $55.06 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $6 to $1,496.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $14.50 to $1,511.20 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.20 yen compared to the 108.85 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1154 compared to yesterday's $1.1151.



