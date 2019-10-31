Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 31.10.2019 / 14:30 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. LEI: 529900GNB86RB7HRX793 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: The Goldman City and Sachs Group, Inc. country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the 2- threshold was 5- crossed or /- reachedvi: 1- 0- /- 2- 0- 1- 9 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of To- Total voting voting tal number of rights rights of voting atta- through both rights of ched financi- in % issuervii to al (7.A shares instru- + (total ments 7.B) of (total 7.A) of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation 0.04% 0.72% 0.76- 21,354,417 on the date on which % threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 0.03% 5.78% 5.81- notification (if % applicable) 7. Noti- fied de- tails of the resul- ting situa- tion on the date on which the thres- hold was cros- sed or rea- ched- viii: A: Voting rights atta- ched to shares Class/- Num- % of type ber vo- of of ting shares vo- righ- ISIN ting ts code right- (if six possib- le) Direct Indi- Direct Indi- (Art 8 rect (Art 8 rect of the (Art of the (Art Trans- 9 of Transpa- 9 of paren- the rency the cy Tran- Law) Tran- Law) spa- spa- ren- ren- cy cy Law) Law) LU1296- 8,234 0- 758029 .- 0- 4- % SUBTOT- 8,234 0.04- AL A % (Direc- t & Indire- ct) B 1: Finan- cial Instru- ments accor- ding to Art. 12(1)(- a) of the Trans- paren- cy Law Type Expi- E- Number % of rati- x- of o- finan- on e- voting f cial da- r- rights v- instru- tex c- that o- ment i- may be t- s- acqui- i- e- red if n- / the g C- instru- r- o- ment is i- n- exerci- g- v- sed/ h- e- conver- t- r- ted. s s- i- o- n P- e- r- i- o- d- x- i Securi- Open 151,654 0- ties .- Len- 7- ding 1- % S- 151,654 0- U- .- B- 7- T- 1- O- % T- A- L B- .- 1 B 2: Finan- cial Instru- ments with simi- lar econo- mic effect accor- ding to Art. 12(1)(- b) of the Trans- paren- cy Law Type E- E- P- Num- % of x- x- h- ber o- finan- p- e- y- of f cial i- r- s- vo- v- instru- r- c- i- ting o- ment a- i- c- right- t- t- s- a- s i- i- e- l n- o- / o- g n C- r r- d- o- c- i- a- n- a- g- t- v- s- h- e- e- h t- x r- s- s s- e- i- t- o- t- n l- P- e- e- m- r- e- i- n- o- t- d- x- x- i- i i Swap 1- C- 2,989 0- 9- a- .- /- s- 0- 0- h 1- 6- % /- 2- 0- 2- 0 S- 2,989 0- U- .- B- 0- T- 1- O- % T- A- L B- .- 2 8. Infor- mation in relati- on to the person sub- ject to the notifi- cation obliga- tion: (pleas- e tick the appli- cable box) Person sub- ject to the notifi- cation obliga- tion is not con- trol- led by any natu- ral person or legal entity and does not con- trol any other undert- aking(- s) hol- ding direct- ly or indi- rectly an inte- rest in the (under- lying) issu- er.- xiii Full chain of con- trol- led under- ta- kings throug- h which the voting rights and/or the finan- cial instru- ments are effec- tively held star- ting with the ultima- te con- trol- ling natu- ral person or legal entity- xiv (pleas- e provi- de a separa- te organi- satio- nal chart in case of a com- plex struct- ure): N N- % of % of T- Di- a- voting voting o- re- m- rights rights t- ct- e- held by through a- ly x- ultima- financi- l co- v te al o- nt- control- instru- f ro- ling ments b- ll- person held by o- ed or ultimate t- by entity control- h (u- or held ling se direct- person nu- ly by or mb- any entity er- subsi- or held (s- diary directly ) if it by any fr- equals subsidia- om or is ry if it 1s- higher equals t than or is co- the higher lu- notifia- than the mn- ble notifia- ) thres- ble hold thres- hold 1 T- h- e G- o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s G- r- o- u- p- , I- n- c- . 2 G- 1 S- A- M H- o- l- d- i- n- g- s L- L- C 3 G- 2 o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s A- s- s- e- t M- a- n- a- g- e- m- e- n- t- , L- .- P- . 1 T- h- e G- o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s G- r- o- u- p- , I- n- c- . 2 G- 1 o- l- d- m- a- n S- a- c- h- s & C- o- . L- L- C 9. In case of proxy vo- ting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Addi- tional infor- ma- tionxv- i: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been roun- ded to 2 deci- mal places there- fore there is a possi- bility of a roun- ding error. Done at London On 30/10/2019