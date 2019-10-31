Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A141J3 ISIN: LU1296758029 Ticker-Symbol: CCAP 
Xetra
31.10.19
15:36 Uhr
32,950 Euro
-0,250
-0,75 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,800
32,900
15:53
32,700
32,850
15:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CORESTATE CAPITAL
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA32,950-0,75 %