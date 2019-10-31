Saudi energy giant ACWA Power won the tender for the project in August thanks to a lowest final electricity price offer of $0.02752/kWh. Construction of the facility, which will use bifacial panels, is expected to be complete by April 2021.Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power announced it has signed a power purchase agreement with the government of Egypt for the 200 MW Kom Ombo PV plant it secured in a tender in August. "Construction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021," the company said in a statement. Egypt's minister of electricity and renewable energy, Mohamed Shaker, ...

