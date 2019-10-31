

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT) reported an adjusted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.06 for the third quarter compared to profit of $0.16 per share, prior year. Reported loss from continuing operations was $361 million, or $1.41 per share, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $127 million, or a loss of $0.49 per share, prior year.



Third quarter total operating revenues declined to $951.58 million from $1.05 billion, prior year. The company achieved sales volumes of 381 Bcfe or 4.14 Bcfe/d, for the quarter.



CEO Toby Rice said: 'The execution of our planned initiatives is expected to reduce capital expenditures by approximately $525 million in 2020, as compared to prior full-year 2019 guidance.'



The company's preliminary 2020 forecast is to generate between $200 and $300 million of adjusted free cash flow. The company intends to reduce absolute debt by at least $1.5 billion by mid-year 2020.



