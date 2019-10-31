

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Food Waste Reduction Alliance in collaboration with three Federal agencies introduced a program to reduce food loss and waste through industry and agency-specific actions in the United States.



The alliance, which represents three major sectors of the supply chain: food manufacturing, retail, and restaurant and food service, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at the 2019 Food Waste Summit.



This is the latest effort in the 'Winning on Reducing Food Waste Initiative' launched by the three federal agencies in 2018.



As industry leaders and representatives of vital links in the supply chain, the alliance seeks to reduce the amount of food waste generated, increase the amount of safe, nutritious food donated to those in need and divert unavoidable food waste from landfills, FWRA said in a press release.



It outlines strategic priority areas: Educating and engaging the food manufacturing, retail, restaurant and food service industries to reduce food waste, including prevention, recovery, and recycling of excess food; Informing stakeholders of the food waste reduction recognition programs currently available at each respective agency; Sharing best practices on solutions to reduce wasted food across industry sectors; Increasing industry awareness of the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Act to encourage safe and effective food donation and recovery.



USDA, EPA and the FDA will formalize industry education and outreach efforts with the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the Food Marketing Institute, and the National Restaurant Association, the three founding partners of the Food Waste Reduction Alliance.



GMA President and CEO Geoff Freeman said food waste remains the single largest category of material in U.S. landfills.



In the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply, which is worth more than $160 billion.



