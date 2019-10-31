

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) announced Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals, which starts from November 28 through December 2. Popular items will be on sale all weekend, including discounts up to 45% on all ThinkPad laptops and dozens of limited-time doorbuster deals.



The customers can get up to 45% off all ThinkPad laptops, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 laptop for under $1,000 or $1,349 in Canada, the company said in a statement.



Lenovo said it will post a special $99 laptop deal or $129 in Canada at midnight on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday and a $129 ($169) laptop deal at midnight on Cyber Monday.



On Saturday November 30, enter code SATURDAY15 for 15% off that day's lenovo.com prices, excluding doorbusters. On Sunday December 1, Lenovo will offer selected Cyber Monday Sneak Peek deals, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX