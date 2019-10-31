The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Continued growth of online retail sales in Europe

The B2C E-Commerce market in Europe is the third largest worldwide, outranked by Asia-Pacific and North America. Despite the advancing maturity of digital commerce in the top markets of Western Europe, online retail sales are projected to continue to rise at a double-digit rate regionwide in 2019. The growth is spurred by developing trends such as mobile and cross-border online shopping.

Eastern Europe outpacing the West in terms of growth

Eastern Europe's B2C E-Commerce sales are projected to grow faster than those in Western Europe in 2019, although the latter holds a significantly higher share of the region's online sales volume. In both sub-regions, online and mobile shopper penetration is on the rise as more consumers discover the advantages of making purchases from the Internet. Local B2C E-Commerce market players are benefitting from the upward trend, but face strong competition from US-based Amazon in the West, and China's AliExpress in the East.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

Breakdown of Global B2C E-Commerce Sales by Region, in %, 2019f

Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 2019f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 2019f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Poland, Spain and the UK, May 2018

Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in of Individuals, 2012 2018

Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in of Individuals, 2012 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in of Online Shoppers, 2017 2018

3. Advanced Markets

4. Emerging Markets

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Allegro Group Sp. z oo

Amazon.com Inc

Carrefour SA

Cdiscount SA

Ceneo S.A.

DNS OOO

El Corte Ingles SA

eBay Inc

eMag Group

Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri

Hepsiburada.com

Heureka

J Sainsbury PLC

M Video Trade OOO

Media Markt E-Business GmbH

OLX Inc.

Otto GmbH Co KG

Ozon Holdings Limited

Rozetka. Ua Ltd

Tesco PLC

VKontakte Ltd

Vente-privee.com SA

Wildberries LLC

Zalando SE

