

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported that its third-quarter operational net profit increased by 37 percent year-on-year to 181.1 million euros. Operational earnings per share was 2.56 euros compared to 2.05 euros. Nominal net profit rose by 1.8 percent to 177.6 million euros. Nominal earnings per share was 2.51 euros compared to 2.71 euros. Third-quarter sales were 6.74 billion euros, up 9 percent from prior year.



'For the first time in our history, HOCHTIEF has an order backlog of more than 50 billion euros. Our diversified business model is performing very well. We are optimistic about the future,' said CEO Marcelino Fernández Verdes.



HOCHTIEF continues to expect to achieve an operational net profit in 2019 in the range of 640 million euros to 680 million euros.



