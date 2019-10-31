Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858920 ISIN: JP3224200000 Ticker-Symbol: KHE 
Tradegate
30.10.19
19:39 Uhr
21,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,82 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,400
22,000
15:06
21,400
22,000
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD21,600-1,82 %