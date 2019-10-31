

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Motors USA recalled about 1,100 units of lawn mower engines over concerns of burn and fire hazards. The high pressure fuel line can get damaged causing a fuel leak, burns or fire, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name. They are of years 2018 and 2019 Kawasaki FT730V-EFI series with mower model number IS 700Z ZTR and ISX 800Z ZTR. Kawasaki FT730V EFI is printed on the engine air filter cover.



However, the company said it is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the lawn mowers with the recalled engines and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair.



The lawn mowers were made in the U.S. by Maryville, Missouri-based Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A. They were sold at Kawasaki dealers as well as lawn and garden stores across the U.S. from November 2017 through September 2019 for about $8,000 for mowers with the engines.



Earlier in the month, Kawasaki Motors USA had recalled about 950 units of lawn mower engines over concerns of burn and fire hazard due to a faulty fuel injector that could push more-than-required fuel into the engine to cause burns or fire.



Earlier, in November 2012, the company had recalled about 210,000 units of lawn mower engines for potential fire hazard from the fuel filter leak. Kawasaki Motors had received 110 reports of fuel leaks, but no injuries were reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX