CoinAll announces strategic partnership with OKEx whereby qualified projects could enjoy exclusive listing priority on OKEx

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll (www.coinall.com) is pleased to announce that it has officially established the strategic partnership with OKEx (www.okex.com), the world-leading digital asset exchange. Through this partnership program, quality projects on CoinAll will have the privilege to get listed on OKEx if they can meet the required qualifications.

CoinAll is the first partner of the OKEx digital asset exchange open partnership program. The program is set to nurture a new generation of digital asset exchanges characterized by high autonomy, efficiency and transparency. In this program, CoinAll can share the fruits of OKEx's over 20 million users, matching system, counter system, cold wallet, hot wallet, clearing system, multilingual customer support, as well as global know-your-customer and anti-laundering system cultivated for years. In a word, CoinAll will share the high liquidity and advanced trading experience offered by the world-leading digital asset exchange.

Within 1 year, CoinAll has achieved over 500K users from more than 160 countries and regions, and the trading volume rushed into top 10 on CoinMarketCap. Based on the information on the official website, CoinAll has listed over 100 projects including some well-known projects like Celer, BTT, Algo, Fusion, COSM, etc. Moreover, projects such as Lambda and Fantom have been successfully upgraded to get listed on OKEx after they met all the required criteria.

CoinAll is dedicated to building up long-term cooperation with the high quality communities to dig out the qualified projects for global users. Thus, CoinAll has gradually established a comprehensive blockchain asset evaluation system and launched new listing model: Star Project, which can be divided into 2 parts: Star project IEO and Star Project Lightning.

Regarding to the partnership, the General Manager of CoinAll, Katherine Deng said, "We are really delighted to reach the strategic cooperation with OKEx, but it is not the end, it is just the beginning. CoinAll will continue to find high-quality assets with high growth potential and reasonable valuation in a more refined way, putting the users' interest as the first priority."

OKEX will be contributing towards the development of the digital asset ecosystem and connecting to different networks and portfolios in the blockchain space. OKEx's exchange open partnership program is aimed to aspire teams who aim to establish their own digital asset exchanges. OKEx's global technical team will provide R&D and system maintenance to the teams, and they only need to focus on the management and operations of the exchanges.

Excited to establish the partnership with CoinAll, the OKEx team is looking forward to the further cooperation on many other aspects to probe the sustainable development of the digital asset ecosystem around the globe. In the words of Andy Cheung, Head of Operations at OKEx,

"We are excited to get this partnership with CoinAll, and at OKEx, we are always looking forward to working with the market players to expand the market. In this case, more quality projects in accordance with the market needs could be brought in, and I believe this is a good start."

OKEx is the world's largest cryptocurrency spot and futures exchange, which provides hundreds of trading pairs to help traders optimize their strategy. As one of the top blockchain exchanges by trading volume, OKEx serves over 20 million users in over 100 countries. The trading volume incidental to the wide range of financial products OKEx provides regularly crosses the $1.5B mark daily, and is widely recognized as the gold standard for the industry.

CoinAll, a strategic partner of the world-class exchange OKEx, is a leading digital asset exchange in the industry. Sharing the advanced security system, 24-hour global customer support, as well as a 20-million user base of OKEx, CoinAll is dedicated to offering the most premium digital asset trading experience to all users.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925205/Logo.jpg