Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Top Player durch vollzogene Übernahme – das 125.000% Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116QX ISIN: LU1079842321 Ticker-Symbol: EUPE 
Tradegate
28.10.19
16:44 Uhr
344,75 Euro
+1,40
+0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
344,85
345,25
16:09
344,90
345,20
16:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF344,75+0,41 %