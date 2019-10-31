

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell for a third consecutive month in October, survey data from the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed on Thursday.



The Eurocoin indicator dropped to 0.13 from 0.16 in September. In August, the reading was 0.18.



The reading has been falling since hitting a peak of 0.21 in July.



The indicator was affected in particular by the weakness of manufacturing and the resulting pessimism of firms in the sector, the report said.



