Queros Capital Partners Plc - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 09294394)

Proposed Delisting from NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company on pages 4 and 5 of this document recommending that you vote in favour of the Proposals outlined in this document.

This document does not constitute a prospectus for the purpose of the Prospectus Rules.

The Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Queros Capital Partners Plc to be held at 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, ECN4 4SA on 14 November 2019 at 2:00 p.m. is set out at the end of this document. Whether or not you intend to be present at the Extraordinary General Meeting you are urged to complete and return the enclosed Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon so as to arrive as soon as possible and, in any event, not later 2:00 p.m. on 12 November 2019.

Copy of this document, which is dated 31 October 2019, will be available free of charge to the public during normal working hours on any weekday (except Saturdays and public holidays) from the principal place of business of the Company from the date of this document until the expiry of one month after the Extraordinary General Meeting.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page Number Expected Timetable of Principal Events 2 Definitions 2 Letter from the Chairman 4 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 6

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Publication of this Document 31 October 2019 Latest time and date for receipt of Form of Proxy 2.00 p.m. on 12 November 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting 2:00 p.m. on 14 November 2019

DEFINITIONS

The following definitions apply throughout this Document and the accompanying Form of Proxy unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board" or "Directors" the Directors of the Company, whose names are set out on page 4 of this Document; "Bond" or "Bonds" The 8 per cent. Unsecured Bonds due 14 July 2025 issued by the Company pursuant to the Bond Instrument; "Bondholder" or "Bondholders" The holders of the Bonds; "Bond Instrument" The bond instrument, a copy of which is set out in Appendix I of the Admission Document; "Company" Queros Capital Partners Plc; "Directors" the chairman and directors of the Company at the date of this Document whose names are set out on pages 4; "Extraordinary General Meeting" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company convened for 14 November 2019, notice of which is set out at the end of this document; "Form of Proxy" the form of proxy enclosed with this document for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting; "NEX Exchange Growth Market" the NEX Exchange primary market segment operated by NEX Exchange for dealings in unlisted securities admitted to trading in accordance with the Rules; "NEX Rules" the rules of the NEX Exchange Growth Market; "Resolutions" the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting;

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 09294394)

Directors: Registered Office:

Marcel Boom(Chief Executive Officer) 9 Millar Court,

Yeshpreet Singh (Chief Operations Officer) 43 Station Road.

Kenilworth,

Warwickshire,

CV8 1JD

United Kingdom

To Bondholders

31 October 2019

Dear Bondholder,

Proposed Delisting from NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

I write to inform you that the Directors of the Company are today calling a General Meeting of Bondholders to vote on the de-listing of the Company's Unsecured 8% Bonds Due 2025 ("Bonds") from the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX Exchange") (the "Delisting").

Queros listed its Bonds on the NEX Exchange in July 2015 to raise capital to develop a portfolio of social housing projects and, whilst accumulating that portfolio, to provide asset backed lending to ensure it can meet its coupon demands. Since the shares were admitted to NEX Exchange the Company has issued £5.078,000 of Bonds. The Company has consistently paid its coupon to Bondholders but has had difficulty in developing its social housing portfolio in part due to the difficulty in raising larger tranches of funds but latterly also due to the change in Sterling/Euro exchange rates because of Brexit.

On 14 August 2019, the Company joined the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") to assist it in attracting funds from Europe.

On 2 October 2019, the Company announced the temporary suspension of the Bonds due to the delay in appointing a new Independent Non-Executive Director. Following suspension, the Board has met to consider whether a listing on the NEX Exchange will continue to benefit Bondholders and has concluded that the costs associated with a listing on both exchanges are not in Bondholders' interests.

The Company intends making the Bond listing on the FSE its primary market for trading of the Company Bonds.

General Meeting

Accordingly, the Directors have today posted to Bondholders a notice convening a general meeting to be held at 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, ECN4 4SA on 14 November 2019 to approve the de-listing of the Company's entire issued Bonds from the NEX Exchange.

For this resolution to be passed 75% of Bondholders who vote at the meeting will be required to vote in favour of the resolution.

Reason for retaining trading on the FSE

The Directors believe that through Marcel Boom's business connections and networks in Europe, there is potential to raise new funding in these markets. Accordingly, the Board has decided that the FSE provides a broader offering to all investors with a view to catering for Brexit.

Trading update

There has been no significant change in the trading or financial position of the Company since 30 June 2019, the date up to which the most recent unaudited interim financial statements were published.

Action to be taken

Bondholders will find a Form of Proxy enclosed for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Whether or not you intend to be present at the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. To be valid, completed Forms of Proxy must be received by the Company's registrars, Share Registrars Limited, The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7DR not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting, excluding non-business days. Completion of the Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person if you so wish and, in such event, the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

Recommendation

The Directors believe that the proposals being put to the Bondholders as described in this letter are in the best interests of the Company and of the Bondholders as a whole and are most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of the Bondholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Document availability

An electronic copy of the bondholder circular can be accessed at the Company's website: http://queroscapitalpartners.com/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Yours sincerely,

Marcel Boom

Chief Executive Officer

Company number: 09294394

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (THE "ISSUER")

REGISTERED OFFICE: 9 MILLAR COURT, 43 STATION ROAD,

KENILWORTH, WARWICKSHIRE,

CV8 1JD, UNITED KINGDOM.

8 % UNSECURED REDEEMABLE BONDS DUE 14 JULY 2025 (THE "BONDS")

ISIN: GB00BV9G0J47

RESOLUTION OF THE BondholderS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Queros Capital Partners Plc will be held at 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, ECN4 4SA on 14 November 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (the "Meeting") to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions of the Company.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this resolution shall have the meanings given to them in the Bond Instrument dated 24 June 2015 (the "Bond Instrument").

Pursuant to Schedule 4 Clause 19 of the Bond Instrument, we the undersigned being the holder(s) of 100% of the Bonds giving a right to attend and vote at a meeting of the Bondholders, hereby irrevocably, by way of resolution and notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Bond Instrument:

1.approve, sanction, authorise and direct that the Bonds shall be de-listed from the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("NEX Exchange") (the "Delisting");

2.approve, sanction, authorise the Issuer's main trading venue of its entire issued 4,956,303 Sterling Denominated Unsecured 8% Bonds Due 2025 ("Bonds") will be the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"),

3.resolve, approve and authorise the Issuer to sign all documents and carry out all acts as are incidental to and necessary for the completion of the Delisting to give effect to the contents of this resolution.

Dated:31 October 2019

By order of the Board

Marcel Boom

Chief Executive Officer

Notes:

Company number: 09294394

