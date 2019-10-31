Referring to the bulletin from Moberg Pharma AB's annual general meeting, held on October 30, 2019, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Nov 4, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: MOB Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0003613090 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Nov 1, 2019 New ISIN code: SE0013121340 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Nov 4, 2019 For further information about the split, please contact Moberg Pharma AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.