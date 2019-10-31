With effect from November 6, 2019, the redemption shares in Moberg Pharma AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including November 19, 2019. Instrument: Redemption shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MOB IL -------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013121365 -------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 183959 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB