Donnerstag, 31.10.2019
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:17 Uhr
0,352 Euro
-0,004
-1,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
31.10.2019 | 15:41
Klaipedos Nafta: New wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas has been registered after the increase of the authorised capital

On 31 October 2019 the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary UAB SGD terminalas (hereinafter - the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of the authorised capital of the Company.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 12 500 and is divided into 12 500 units of shares, which grant 12 500 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 1.00.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


