Ganapati plc - Directorate Change

31 October 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

Ganapati Plc announces that due to other business prospects Yutaka Iwakiri, the Company's Director, has stepped down from the role of Director and the Board, with immediate effect. He has also stepped down from the role of Chief Executive Officer of Ganapati Neo OU, the Company's subsidiary in Estonia with immediate effect.

The Board would like to thank Yutaka Iwakiri for his role as Chief Creative Officer and support to the Company over the past eight months.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820