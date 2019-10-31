As of November 1, 2019, following bond loans issued by Natixis on STO FN Structured LEV. Products will change price and trading lot. ISIN Trading Code New Price New Trading Lot ----------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------- LU1828499365 NXIP_SIF_2106MWVAL Price per unit 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB