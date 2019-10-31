

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple's latest AirPods Pro wireless earbuds went on sale at stores around the world from Wednesday, including in New York, London, Milan, Shanghai and Tokyo.



Monday, the tech giant unveiled AirPods Pro, a high-end version of its popular AirPods wireless earbuds that has a new design and features active noise cancellation. The latest addition to the AirPods family is also sweat and water resistant.



This is Apple's first earphones to feature a noise-isolating design. Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear.



The new version earphones are priced at $249. AirPods, which was first unveiled by Apple in 2016, currently start at $159.



The AirPods Pro are available to order from the company website as well as in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries. Apple started shipping the new headphones on October 30.



The AirPods Pro battery life enables up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, it can deliver up to four and a half hours of listening time, and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.



AirPods Pro can deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time, through additional charging from the Wireless Charging Case.



According to Apple, AirPods Pro are immediately paired to all the devices signed into a user's iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch.



Transparency mode in the earphones provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them.



Users can easily switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. This can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new force sensor on the stem. The force sensor also makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX